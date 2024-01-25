Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,012 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $7,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 953.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 28.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STLA shares. HSBC cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

NYSE:STLA opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

