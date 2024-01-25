Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.27.

NYSE:ITW opened at $258.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $265.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

