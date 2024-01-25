Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,243 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Best Buy worth $11,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,405.3% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 214,232 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 163.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 156,954 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 97,443 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 3.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 126.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 77,784 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 43,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Up 0.3 %

BBY opened at $73.32 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at $15,351,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BBY

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.