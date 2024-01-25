Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $8.32 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 133.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,249 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after buying an additional 480,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,953,000 after buying an additional 99,842 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $726,454,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $139.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $157.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.50.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.