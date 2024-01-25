Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ACN. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.06.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $3.04 on Thursday, hitting $371.94. 2,226,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,375. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.62. Accenture has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $375.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,884 shares of company stock valued at $9,296,856. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

