Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.62

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 206146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Compass Point lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 288.00%.

Insider Activity at Acadia Realty Trust

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Douglas Crocker II sold 28,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $448,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3,220.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 46.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 189.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

