abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) Stock Price Up 1.1%

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.42 and last traded at $30.42. Approximately 48,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 34,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.58.

Get abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 990,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,606,000 after buying an additional 50,615 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward Total Return (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.