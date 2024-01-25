984 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Acquired by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $464.88 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $300.86 and a 12-month high of $477.37. The company has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.92.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

