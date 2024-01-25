9,600 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,213,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,287,000 after acquiring an additional 33,828 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 274,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 133,605 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 76,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 176,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $24.22 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.97.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

