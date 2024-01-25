89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.58. 451,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,026,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ETNB. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

89bio Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $954.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.23 and a quick ratio of 18.23.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 132.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

