7,619 Shares in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Bought by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 100.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,718,000 after acquiring an additional 821,755 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $60,650,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 21.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $30.04 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

