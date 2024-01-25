740 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 80,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 623.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of CWB opened at $71.27 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $64.39 and a 52-week high of $72.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.08.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

