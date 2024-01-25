554,262 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 554,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,584,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 112,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.78. 1,841,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,382. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $64.52. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.21.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

