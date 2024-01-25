3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.000-2.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -. 3M also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.350-9.750 EPS.

3M Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $93.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $120.85. The company has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.51%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

