3M (NYSE:MMM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS.

3M Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $93.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.36.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.51%.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after buying an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

