3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $93.24 on Thursday. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $120.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.36.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

