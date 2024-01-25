3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share.
NYSE MMM opened at $93.24 on Thursday. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $120.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.36.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.51%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
