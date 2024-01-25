343 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,108 shares of company stock worth $9,397,734. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $210.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $215.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.49 and a 200 day moving average of $173.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.