279,914 Shares in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 279,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.29% of Pacific Premier Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPBI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,709,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,198,000 after buying an additional 66,113 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 35,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

In related news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 16,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $373,769.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,185.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $385,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,713 shares of company stock worth $1,780,729 over the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PPBI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 54,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,649. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

