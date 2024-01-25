25,609 Shares in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Purchased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Macerich by 10,681.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Macerich during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Macerich by 176.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Macerich by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Macerich during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macerich in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.25.

Macerich Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($1.66). Macerich had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.87%.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

