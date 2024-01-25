25,609 Shares in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Bought by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,989,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,057,000 after acquiring an additional 136,337 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,909,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,643,000 after acquiring an additional 224,394 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 193.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,709,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,992,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,327,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,476,000 after acquiring an additional 855,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 867.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,732,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829,876 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.29. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $16.69.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.63 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macerich in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

