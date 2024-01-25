2,432 Shares in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMNB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 4.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

American National Bankshares Price Performance

AMNB stock opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.05. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $502.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.94.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). American National Bankshares had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

