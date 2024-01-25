20,000 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Purchased by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 11.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 9.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CCJ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CCJ stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $46.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,896,217. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

