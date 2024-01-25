1,933 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Acquired by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,933 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,300,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 98.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,416,000 after buying an additional 212,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,282,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,525,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6,661.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 169,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after buying an additional 166,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,727.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,727.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMC stock opened at $219.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.74. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $229.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMC. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.85.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

