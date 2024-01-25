19,200 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Purchased by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBTE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,071,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 215.3% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,253,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,878,000 after buying an additional 855,833 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 655,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after buying an additional 169,092 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 411.2% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 167,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 135,089 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,702,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,907,000 after buying an additional 92,634 shares during the period.

IBTE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.94. 259,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,784. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0915 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

