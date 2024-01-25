1,671 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Purchased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $328.35 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $251.25 and a one year high of $330.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.75 and a 200-day moving average of $296.91. The company has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

