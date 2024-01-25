16,317 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,317 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Adobe by 4,186.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769,125 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,446 shares of company stock valued at $24,628,376. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $15.93 on Thursday, hitting $622.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,246,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,314. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $281.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $601.26 and a 200-day moving average of $558.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

