15,981 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP) Acquired by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XSEP. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF stock opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.67.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (XSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

