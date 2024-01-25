10,000 Shares in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Acquired by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

CMF traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.47. 94,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,563. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.24.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

