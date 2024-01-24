Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZION opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $55.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZION has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

