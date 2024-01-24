Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance
ZION opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $55.19.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 30.31%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile
Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zions Bancorporation, National Association
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Is Xerox’s 6.0% dividend a value deal or a value trap?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Buy any dip in GE stock even with uncertainty around the spinoff
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why Microsoft won’t stop at $400
Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.