Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ZION opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZION. Morgan Stanley lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.37.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

