Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 1.2 %

ZION opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.37.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZION

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.