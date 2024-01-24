Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Tops $0.0200

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $341.96 million and $17.85 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 18,650,980,934 coins and its circulating supply is 17,096,411,441 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

