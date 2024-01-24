Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.67 Per Share

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Yum! Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Yum! Brands has a payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Yum! Brands to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,368. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.18. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.65.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock worth $2,671,222 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

