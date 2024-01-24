Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Xcel Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.82.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $59.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

