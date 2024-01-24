Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by STF Management LP

STF Management LP increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 159.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $231,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after buying an additional 1,183,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,620,000 after buying an additional 999,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.82.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Xcel Energy stock opened at $59.19 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.14.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.