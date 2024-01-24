X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,723,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 4,116,414 shares.The stock last traded at $23.17 and had previously closed at $22.56.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASHR. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the third quarter worth $62,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

