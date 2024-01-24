Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE WOR opened at $54.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Worthington Enterprises has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $59.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 67,348.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,224,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,017,000 after buying an additional 2,221,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Worthington Enterprises by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,012,000 after buying an additional 526,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after purchasing an additional 307,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,999,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,197,000 after purchasing an additional 297,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

