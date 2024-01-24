Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $294.44

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $294.44 and last traded at $293.52, with a volume of 73906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $291.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

Workday Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,213.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

