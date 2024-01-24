Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Down 3.3%

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.29 and last traded at $35.40. 549,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,288,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.59.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.90.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,424,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

