Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 492 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUSA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

SUSA stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $101.97. 111,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,957. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $81.89 and a 12-month high of $102.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

