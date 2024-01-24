Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 312 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 15.7% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.2% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.08. 6,352,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,033,552. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 in the last three months. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

