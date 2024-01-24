Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 111 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 720 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 2,017.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,282,000 after buying an additional 43,834 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $285,000. Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in Intuit by 8.4% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Intuit by 27.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $2.58 on Wednesday, reaching $638.40. 402,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $384.05 and a twelve month high of $644.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.49, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $595.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $541.57.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

