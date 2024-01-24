Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Purchases 5,417 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 474.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.63. 302,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,696. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.02 and a 1 year high of $167.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.95 and a 200 day moving average of $150.05.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

