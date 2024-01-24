Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up 0.6% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 247.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,228. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

