Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 2.7 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.44. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,633 shares of company stock worth $11,572,924 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.