Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.4% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,637 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.79. 661,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,455. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $173.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.64. The company has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.