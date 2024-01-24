Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $18.59 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 3.1% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $18,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,185,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,932,000 after acquiring an additional 45,230 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.70. The stock had a trading volume of 712,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $56.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.35.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

