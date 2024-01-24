Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 10.0% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $60,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,923,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,672,000 after acquiring an additional 49,597 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,211,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,427,000 after purchasing an additional 301,825 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,408,000 after buying an additional 200,515 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $267.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,919. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.09. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.39 and a 12-month high of $268.97. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.