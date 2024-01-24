Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 32,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 38,733 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $93.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,038,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,482,321. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $171.03 billion, a PE ratio of 73.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

