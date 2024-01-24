Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,610. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $209.39 and a 52 week high of $267.28.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

